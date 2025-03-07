LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Global South should strengthen themselves, stand together in unity, strive for development: Chinese FM

2025-03-07 10:57:00Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Global South should strengthen themselves, stand together in unity and strive for development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with the press on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The Global South holds the key to bringing stability to the world and making it a better place.

“China is naturally a member of the Global South, because we have fought colonialism and hegemonism together in history and we are committed to the common goal of development and revitalization,” Wang said.

“No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South, and our root will go deeper in the Global South,” the foreign minister added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]