Global South should strengthen themselves, stand together in unity, strive for development: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- The Global South should strengthen themselves, stand together in unity and strive for development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with the press on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The Global South holds the key to bringing stability to the world and making it a better place.

“China is naturally a member of the Global South, because we have fought colonialism and hegemonism together in history and we are committed to the common goal of development and revitalization,” Wang said.

“No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South, and our root will go deeper in the Global South,” the foreign minister added.