A mature, resilient, and stable China-Russia relationship is a constant in a turbulent world: FM

(ECNS) -- A mature, resilient, and stable China-Russia relationship is a constant in a turbulent world, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday.

China and Russia have found a path of “non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party” in developing their relations，Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He highlighted that no matter how the international landscape evolves, the historical logic of China-Russia friendship will not change and its internal driving force will not diminish.

It is a pioneering effort in forging a new model of major-country relations, and has set a fine example for relations between neighboring countries, he said.