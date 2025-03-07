China to continue to play constructive role in defusing Ukraine crisis: foreign minister

(ECNS) -- Reaching a fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned is a valuable common point, and all the parties should jointly strive strive for it, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

China has been calling for political settlement through Ukraine dialogue and negotiation since the first day of the crisis, and has been actively working for peace and pushing for talks, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He noted that China welcomes and supports all efforts for peace, but it is also important to see the complexity of the causes of the crisis.

"No one wins in a conflict, but everyone gains in peace. The negotiation table is where the conflict ends and peace starts," he added.