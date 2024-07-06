Xi says China ready to develop comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in new era with Tajikistan

China stands ready to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era with Tajikistan, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, expressing his delight to once again meet his old friend President Rahmon.

Five years after the last visit, Xi said he saw an even more prosperous Tajikistan this time.

As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China is truly pleased about this, said Xi, expressing his confidence that under Rahmon's leadership, Tajikistan will surely meet the various national development goals it has set forth.

Building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit is a political decision made together by the two presidents. It conforms with the trend of the times, and with the common interests of the two countries and peoples, said Xi.

Under the new circumstances, China is ready to work with Tajikistan to develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and to build the China-Tajikistan community with a shared future from a higher starting point, he said.

Noting that China will remain steadfast in promoting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan, Xi said China will firmly support Tajikistan in following a development path that suits its national conditions, firmly support the efforts of Tajikistan to safeguard its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly support the various political arrangements and development measures in Tajikistan put forth by President Rahmon.

China firmly opposes interference in Tajikistan's internal affairs under any excuse by any external force. No matter how the international landscape changes, China will always be a trustworthy friend, a reliable partner and a close brother of Tajikistan, he said.