Xi says China-Central Asia mechanism joint initiative of six countries

The China-Central Asia mechanism is a joint initiative of the six countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted on Friday.

China stands ready to work with Tajikistan and other relevant parties to continuously make the China-Central Asia mechanism better and stronger, and push for more tangible results in China-Central Asia cooperation, said Xi during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Both as developing countries, China and Tajikistan should work together with other Global South countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination, practice true multilateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

For his part, Rahmon said that in the face of the volatile international and regional situations, Tajikistan firmly supports and stands ready to actively implement the series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, closely coordinate and collaborate within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism and the United Nations, firmly support each other, practice true multilateralism, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries.