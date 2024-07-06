Xi's proposals receive wide acclaim

President Xi Jinping and other leaders attend a group photo session during a welcome banquet held by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, or SCO+, in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. (JU PENG/XINHUA)

The five proposals put forward by President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, were applauded by global experts, who said the proposals will help shape a fair international political and economic order and act as a stabilizing force amid the rapidly changing global landscape.

In his speech delivered on Thursday at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting, President Xi said that at present, changes of historical significance across the world during our times are unfolding in ways like never before, adding that the international landscape is undergoing rapid transformation.

To cope with this major transformation, the key is to have the wisdom to see the changes, the ability to deal with the changes, and the courage to make changes, Xi said. He outlined five proposals, calling for building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquillity, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, president of the Pak-China Corridor of Knowledge and executive director of the Center for South Asia and International Studies, said that Xi's five proposals received widespread and high recognition.

He praised the Chinese leader's proposals as an antidote to increasing bloc confrontation, decoupling and delinking.

"The proposals promote equal opportunity, fair play, economic globalization and international cooperation. Thus his proposals are a must for greater socioeconomic integration, promotion of the Global South, and South-South Cooperation," he said.

According to Mehmood, President Xi's proposals emphasize establishing a new security system, a fair economic environment and a clean world, while rejecting Cold War mentality and power geopolitics.

"His speech also highlighted the SCO's commitments and the Chinese wisdom to respond to emerging security challenges through the spirits of dialogue, coordination and win-win cooperation, acting as an anchor of peace and stability in the Eurasian continent," he said.

On the economic front, President Xi presented an economic recipe to successfully manage prevailing trade hegemony through technological innovation and inclusiveness, stimulating the endogenous economic dynamism of its member states, Mehmood said.

Ali Khansari, an international affairs analyst in Teheran, said that a community with a shared future is the keyword of President Xi's speech.

"Xi rightly considers security as a prerequisite for national development and believes in comprehensive common security. Noninterference is not based on indifference and insignificance. As without intervening in Afghanistan's internal affairs, the SCO has encouraged the member states to increase humanitarian aid and to create a broad and inclusive political structure," said Khansari.

He highlighted that, unlike other powers, China does not seek hegemony, but offers economic and political solutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Belt and Road Initiative.

"China has helped the comprehensive development of its neighboring countries and member countries so that different countries of the world can benefit from economic globalization in this multipolar world," Khansari said.

Karori Singh, former director and emeritus fellow of the South Asia Studies Centre at the University of Rajasthan in India, said that President Xi addressed the meeting with a clarity of its mission, goals and vision.

"The SCO has emerged as one of Asia's pivotal regional organizations for ensuring greater security and promoting development. The summit offered an opportunity to all the member countries to hold bilateral meetings for addressing bilateral and even multilateral problems and generating greater understanding," said Singh.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, said, "President Xi's speech at the SCO meeting spells out that China is busy erecting institutional mechanisms to support the SCO and its members in constructing a community with a shared future."

Rohan Gunaratna, professor of Security Studies at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, said President Xi's speech emphasized security, development and harmony.

"As it expands its partnerships, Beijing is constantly reiterating that China will not be targeting its adversaries. While advancing its interests, Chinese leaders understand the need to avoid conflict," he said.