Xi expects his visit to take China-Tajikistan all-round cooperation to higher level

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Thursday to take the China-Tajikistan all-round cooperation to a higher level.

In a written statement upon arrival in the Tajik capital, Xi said he looks forward to holding talks with President Emomali Rahmon during the visit.

He also said that he and Rahmon are expected to make new plans and arrangements for the development of China-Tajikistan relations in light of the new circumstances and have an in-depth exchange of views on the current international and regional situation.

It is believed that with the joint efforts of both sides, this visit will be a complete success, Xi added.

Xi recalled his previous two visits to Tajikistan in 2014 and 2019, expressing his cordial feelings upon visiting this beautiful country after five years.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Tajikistan.

China and Tajikistan are good neighbors who help each other, good friends who support each other, good partners with mutual benefit and win-win results, and good brothers who treat each other with absolute sincerity, Xi said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago, China-Tajikistan relations have achieved sustained, rapid and sound development, growing from good-neighborly friendship to a strategic partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership, becoming a model for neighboring countries' relations, Xi said.

The two countries share solid political mutual trust and always firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, he said.

Noting that China has become Tajikistan's second-largest trading partner, Xi said, their Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results with two-way trade constantly setting new records.

At the airport, Rahmon held a grand welcome ceremony. Tajik children presented flowers to Xi.

More than 1,500 young Tajiks dressed in national costumes performed Chinese and Tajik songs and dances, and waved the flags of China and Tajikistan to express their warm welcome to the most honored guest from China.

Xi landed in Dushanbe after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, and a state visit to Kazakhstan. Three Kazakh Air Force jets escorted Xi's plane after it took off.