Xi stresses Party's leadership over trade unions, mobilizing workers to participate in national rejuvenation

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, held a talk with the new leadership of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) and gave a keynote speech. He stressed that the development of the Chinese workers' movement has developed from very beginning under the leadership of the Party, and trade unions are people's organizations of the working class led by the Party. Xi stressed the overall leadership of the Party over trade unions at any time and under any circumstances. Based on the fundamental policy of relying wholeheartedly on the working class, efforts must be made to give full play to the initiative and creativity of workers, and encourage them to actively take part in the great cause of building China into a strong country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts, he said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

Xi noted that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the working class has been the main force in the development of the cause of the Party and the country under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee. The Chinese workers' movement has made historic achievements, and the work of trade unions has made comprehensive progress.

Over the past five years, workers followed the Party's leadership and worked hard, demonstrating their courage to fight tough battles and shoulder heavy burdens in major work such as economic development, scientific and technological innovation, poverty alleviation, rural revitalization, epidemic prevention and control, and disaster relief. The ACFTU and trade unions at various levels strengthened the ideological and political guidance of workers, promoted the building and reform of work related to industrial workers, protected workers' rights and interests, maintained political security in the field of labor, deepened the reform of the trade union system, and strengthened their political consciousness, their advanced nature and ability to represent the people. The CPC Central Committee fully acknowledges the significant contributions made by the working class and the new achievements made by the trade unions in their work. The CPC Central Committee has high expectations of the new leadership of the ACFTU.

Xi stressed comprehensive and effective efforts in upholding the Party's leadership in the whole process and every aspect of the trade unions' work. The ACFTU was required to firmly uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and thoroughly follow the Party Central Committee in thinking, political stance, and action. Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era should be practiced unremittingly to pool concerted efforts among Party members. And it is imperative to continuously use this new theory to arm ourselves intellectually to the fullest extent. We shall also strengthen the consciousness in studying the Party's new theories both in thinking and action. The ACFTU was urged to keep in mind "the top priorities of the country" when implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee in trade unions by identifying where the work of trade unions and tasks of the Party dovetail. The ACFTU was urged to strengthen ideological work and do a good job in educating union members in terms of their political awareness, teaching and guiding them to follow the Party unswervingly so that the working class will always be the most reliable class basis for the Party.

Xi pointed out that it is imperative to rally the entire workforce around the Party in a united endeavor for the realization of the Party's central tasks. Labor and skills competitions in various forms should be carried out in an extensive manner under the theme of practicing the new development philosophy, building a new development paradigm, and promoting high-quality development. These competitions should aim at stimulating the enthusiasm and creativity of workers and encouraging them to take full initiatives as the main force in various industries and fields. It is necessary to vigorously celebrate the spirit of model workers, commitment to work and craftsmanship, and give full play to the exemplary and leading role of model workers and master craftsmen, so as to inspire all workers to fulfill themselves by exhibiting diligence, honesty, and creativity in their work. As part of the broader efforts for revitalizing the country through science and education, building a strong talent pool, and driving innovation-led development, more work should be done in the reform on the cultivation of industrial workers, so as to make our industrial workforce more knowledgeable, skilled and innovative, and produce a greater number of master craftsmen and highly-skilled workers.

Xi stressed that the working class and working people are the main creators of social wealth, and more tangible progress in promoting common prosperity for all must first be reflected in the hundreds of millions of workers. As representatives and defenders of workers' interests, trade unions should conscientiously perform their duties for the protection of workers' rights and interests, focus on solving practical problems concerning the immediate interests of workers, and attach importance to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers in new employment forms. Democratic management in enterprises and public institutions should be strengthened, effective channels for employees to express their grievances should be offered, and efforts should be made to guide employees to safeguard their rights and interests in accordance with the law, so as to promote the building of harmonious labor relations.

Xi noted that the reform and building of trade unions should be further advanced with more emphasis placed on the primary level. Work must be done to keep consolidating and invigorating trade unions at the primary level and strengthening their leadership, organization and service capabilities. The existing trade union network should be further consolidated, and its reach should also be further extended to cover more workers. Trade unions are urged to improve ways of their work and strive to provide targeted and thoughtful services for workers. Officials at trade unions are required to put into practice the Party's mass line, conduct fact-finding missions in an earnest manner to learn about what workers are thinking of and expecting of their work, constantly improve their capability to serve them, and speak and work for them wholeheartedly. The ACFTU should take the lead in self-improvement and become a model political department, whose work satisfies both the Party and the people.

Xi Jinping stressed that Party committees at all levels should strengthen leadership over trade unions and their work, select strong and capable leadership for trade unions, care about and be strict with trade union officials, and attach importance to cultivating and putting them in proper posts. It is essential to give full play to the role of trade unions in organizational work, study the important issues encountered by workers and trade unions in a timely manner, and support trade unions to carry out their work creatively. Governments at all levels should pay attention to the role of the joint meetings of the government and trade unions, and actively help trade unions solve the practical difficulties and problems of workers.

On behalf of the new leadership of the ACFTU, Wang Dongming, chairman of the ACFTU, made a report on the 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions and the work arrangements of the unions in the next five years. Xu Liuping, Yang Yudong and Gao Fenglin, vice-chairmen of the ACFTU, also made speeches.

Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, and Wang Xiaohong attended the event.