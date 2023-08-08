Diplomacy on climate spurs unity, actions

A wind farm generates power for grids in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on Aug 6, 2022. (Photo by YAO FENG/FOR CHINA DAILY)

Senior officials and observers from around the world have been impressed by China's enterprising diplomatic efforts in recent months in engaging wealthy nations as well as the most vulnerable countries in tackling the increasingly challenging global problem of climate change.

The climate-themed diplomacy, led by President Xi Jinping, illustrates the evolving Chinese solution and the fair, responsible approach sought by Beijing for dealing with the growing deficit of global governance, they said.

With July having been the hottest month ever recorded, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on July 27 that "the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable", and "leaders must lead" with dramatic, immediate climate action to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 C above preindustrial levels.

At bilateral meetings with visiting foreign leaders and at some major international events last month, Xi said that China understands the severe challenges facing vulnerable nations such as Pacific Island countries, and he vowed further action to ensure that global unity and efforts focusing on climate change do not lose steam.

Speaking with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on July 10, Xi said that China "stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with island countries in meteorological services, disaster prevention and reduction, clean energy and other fields".

In a meeting on July 28 with Mohamed Irfaan Ali, president of the Caribbean country of Guyana, Xi also touched on dealing with climate change.

Xi called on countries to "join hands to tackle global challenges such as climate change", when delivering a toast at the welcoming banquet of the opening ceremony of the ongoing Chengdu FISU World University Games.

In addition, the past month witnessed senior Chinese officials' dialogues with dignitaries of leading economies and major sources of carbon emissions in the world — such as the United States and the European Union, observers noted.

In July, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited China.

Premier Li Qiang told Kerry that all parties should "abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in addressing climate change", developed countries should take the lead in reducing emissions and fulfill their financial commitments, and developing countries should make contributions within their capacity.

Also in Beijing, Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang and European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans co-chaired the fourth EU-China High-Level Dialogue on Environment and Climate on July 4 and reached extensive common understandings.

The dialogue with the EU "sent a positive signal of China and the EU working together on climate change, biodiversity loss and other global challenges", said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Leila Benali, Morocco's minister of energy transition and sustainable development, said China has rich experience and achievements in energy transformation and sustainable development.

Morocco looks forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation with China in relevant fields and jointly taking the road of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, she told Chinese Ambassador to Morocco Li Changlin last month.

Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University of China's Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, said China's climate change-oriented green economy is developing at a rapid speed and "China is one of the few major countries that are faithfully committed to realizing the Paris Agreement on climate change".

"For example, China's total output of hydropower accounts for 29 percent of the global total output. And over the past few years, there has been growing awareness among the Chinese public about the great significance and implication of tackling climate change and seeking green development," he said.

Chinese diplomats have continued reaching out to foreign parties to advance the bilateral and multilateral agenda on tackling climate change.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan by phone that Beijing supports Dubai in hosting the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP 28, and is willing to strengthen strategic cooperation with the UAE in the international arena.

Projects and cooperative programs for energy saving and improving the climate have played a key part in major visions proposed by Beijing, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, and have drawn widespread acclaim from countries around the globe, observers noted.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China's School of International Studies and director of the university's Institute of International Affairs, said the China-proposed programs "possess both high standards and great feasibility", helping introduce environmentally friendly projects to developing countries such as Kenya.

Furthermore, "by technological upgrade and renovation, Chinese investors transformed some steel factories in Europe to make sure they meet standards of both the EU and China, while securing jobs for local workers and furthering tax contribution to local authorities", he said.

It is no wonder that over 150 countries have actively subscribed to the BRI, including the projects seeking green transformation, he added.