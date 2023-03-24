LINE

Russia reiterates adherence to one-China principle

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday repeated Moscow's adherence to the one-China principle.

"The Russian position on the Taiwan question is fixed in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between Russia and China signed on July 16, 2001," Zakharova said during a weekly briefing.

"The position was confirmed in the joint statement adopted following the Russian-Chinese summit on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," she stressed.

In addition, Zakharova said that Moscow and Beijing will continue close foreign policy coordination on all issues.

