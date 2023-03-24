U.S. rejection of Nord Stream investigation proves its guilt: Lavrov

The U.S. attempt to block a Russian initiative on an international investigation of the Nord Stream sabotage suggests Washington's guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council requesting the UN Secretary-General to organize an impartial, objective, transparent investigation with the broad participation of international experts," Lavrov said at a briefing.

The United States reacted "very nervously" and immediately began to team up with its allies in a bid to vote against the Russian resolution, he told reporters.

"I do not rule out that they will succeed in getting enough votes to block this initiative. Then this move will prove that they have something to hide and confirm the objectivity of the data presented by Seymour Hersh," Lavrov said.

He hoped that the United Nations would shoulder its responsibility for the fight against terrorism, "which has destroyed a critical infrastructure on which the energy security of the European Union depended to a decisive extent."

"We will seek the truth," Lavrov stressed.

In an article published last month, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh revealed that the United States partnered with Norway in a top-secret operation in June 2022 to plant remotely triggered explosives that took out three of the four Nord Stream pipelines three months later.