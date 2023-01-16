Director of central gov't liaison office in HKSAR stresses unleashing driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday underlined efforts to further unleash the driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong.

During the past year of 2022, the practice in Hong Kong of "one country, two systems" has arrived at a new historical starting point, Zheng said when delivering a Chinese New Year speech.

The liaison office cherishes the presence of order, and is eagerly looking forward to Hong Kong further unleashing the driving force of prosperity so as to facilitate a shift from order to prosperity, he said in the online speech.

"To further unleash the driving force of prosperity, it is imperative that we avail ourselves of the tremendous opportunity arising from Chinese-style modernization, and keep contributing to the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Zheng said.

When Hong Kong advances in parallel with the motherland and aligns its future with the great cause of national rejuvenation, numerous opportunities will lie in wait for Hong Kong to achieve prosperity, and its confidence will abound in surmounting challenges, he said.

Zheng called on Hong Kong to actively engage in international exchanges, and sharpen its core competitiveness while fortifying its unique position and strengths.

"It should aim for greater international attractiveness in the course of integration into the national development strategy, sharpen its comparative advantage by actively participating in international cooperation and competition, and strive to serve the needs of the country by leveraging its unique edges," he said.

He called on Hong Kong residents to stay committed to working hard and build strong synergy through united endeavors.

"It is imperative that we treasure the hard-won social order, steadfastly uphold the constitutional order of the HKSAR laid down by China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty, security and development interests," he said.

Zheng said that the next five years will be critical "for getting our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start", and "for Hong Kong to break new ground and achieve another leap forward."

"It is my firm belief that Hong Kong will definitely further unleash the driving force of prosperity with steadfast support of the motherland, the solid safeguard of 'one country, two systems' and unremitting efforts by the people of Hong Kong," he said.