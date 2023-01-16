Beijing sets 2023 GDP growth at over 4.5%: official

(ECNS) -- Beijing has set its GDP growth target at over 4.5 percent for 2023, said the city's acting mayor Yin Yong as he delivered a government report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress on Sunday.

Yin conveyed that information Sunday during a government report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

Yin said that Beijing will see the general public budget increase by about four percent in 2023. It will also keep the unemployment rate below five percent, maintain the annual inflation rate at around three percent, and ensure that the economy has similar gains for residents' incomes.