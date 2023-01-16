LINE

China's C919 jetliner lands in Qingdao as part of verification flight process

A C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, landed at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in east China's Shandong Province on Sunday.

The large passenger jetliner is undergoing the 100-hour aircraft verification flight process on nine air routes. Before arriving in Qingdao, the C919 carried out verification flights to six airports in five cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Xi 'an and Haikou. It will also carry out verification flights in Jinan, Nanchang, Wuhan, Hefei, Nanjing and Taiyuan.

China Eastern Airlines aims to put the C919 into commercial passenger operation during the spring of 2023 after it completes route verification flights, and the C919 will fly on routes serving Qingdao, Shanghai, Beijing, Xi 'an, Kunming, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

