Xi'an launches customized trains for workers during Spring Festival travel rush

(ECNS) -- A customized high-speed train carrying workers from all parts of China was launched on Saturday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

The train provides free travel to outstanding workers, workers in difficulty, and workers engaged in new forms of employment ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22 this year.

The city has prepared gift bags and COVID-19 prevention items including N95 masks, disinfection gel, and antigen test kits for workers traveling to their hometowns. Medical staff are also on the trains to provide emergency services.

In addition, cross-talk, singing, dancing, magic, and other entertainment activities will be performed on the trains.

Xi’an will also provide subsidies for 700 migrant workers in difficulty and model workers who must return home in Chongqing, Henan, Hubei, and Gansu.

More than 8,000 workers have benefited from special Spring Festival trains since 2019.