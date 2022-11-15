LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi calls on main creditors to take part in debt reduction, suspension for developing countries

2022-11-15 14:10:08Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

International financial institutions and commercial creditors, which are the main creditors of developing countries, should take part in the debt reduction and suspension for developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund should speed up the on-lending of SDRs to low-income countries, Xi said at the G20 summit.

China is implementing the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in all respects, and has suspended the largest amount of debt service payment among all G20 members, Xi said.

Meanwhile, China is working with some G20 members on the debt treatment under the Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond the DSSI, thus helping relevant developing countries navigate through the difficult time, Xi said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]