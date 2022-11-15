Xi urges opposition to politicizing food, energy issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the world should resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons.

Food and energy security is the most pressing challenge in global development, Xi noted, adding that the root cause of the current crisis is not production or demand, but interrupted supply chains and international cooperation.

The way out of this is for all countries to, with the coordination of the United Nations and other multilateral international organizations, enhance cooperation on market supervision and regulation, build partnerships on commodities, develop an open, stable and sustainable commodities market, and work together to unclog supply chains and stabilize market prices, Xi said at the G20 summit.

He also called for removing unilateral sanctions, and lifting restrictions on relevant scientific and technological cooperation.