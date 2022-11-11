China greatly contributes to reducing global carbon emissions: IEA chief

China greatly contributes to reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by playing the important role of being "the leader of clean energy technology globally," the International Energy Agency (IEA) chief said in an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

"The world is going through a major energy crisis," Fatih Birol, the IEA executive director, told Xinhua at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change being held in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Many people fear that the use of fossil fuels will dramatically increase and lead to a rise in carbon emissions, but the IEA's analyses show that the rise in global carbon emissions this year will be lower than 1 percent, he said.

Birol explained that the increased application of renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind and hydrogen power, will effectively slow down the growth of the global carbon emissions.

"The new energy vehicle industry is developing rapidly this year, and about 50 percent of electric cars in the world come from China ... China plays an important role in the promotion and application of green technologies," Birol said.

The IEA chief said that more clean energy investments should be encouraged to flow to developing countries in a bid to deal with climate change, especially in Africa.

There are many ways to support clean energy in the developing world, one of which is to deliver the promise of 100 billion U.S. dollars in climate finance by the developed countries, Birol said.

"I hope that the advanced economies will honor their commitments," he added.

The COP27 opened on Sunday in Sharm El-Sheikh in hopes to turn global climate finance pledges into action. During the two-week conference, more than 40,000 participants from over 190 countries as well as dozens of international and regional organizations will seek possible solutions to one of the biggest challenges faced by the world.