China ranks second in satellite application patents: report

(ECNS) -- China's satellite application patents account for 27.05 percent of the global total, ranking second in the world, according to the latest report published during the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit on Wednesday.

Titled World Internet Development Report 2022 and China Internet Development Report 2022, the report noted that China's satellite application patent applications reached 9,546 in 2021.

The report also forecasts promising future for the development of global internet industry, as nearly 3 billion people around the world have no access to the Internet yet, and the combination of satellites and ground cellular network is expected to achieve wide coverage at a lower cost with sound network speed.

In addition, the global satellite navigation market is also very broad, according to the report. A market report released by the EU Space Planning Agency (EUSPA) shows that the market size of the global satellite navigation system in 2021 was 198.9 billion Euros, an increase of 31.98 percent over 2019. Among them, service income was 150.5 billion Euros, accounting for more than 75 percent, and equipment income was 48.4 billion Euros.

Commercial satellites account for nearly 70 percent, the report added. The continuous improvement of satellite commercialization will enlarge market scale and promote related industrial revenue, said the report.