Russia halts rocket engine deliveries to U.S.

Russia has decided to cease deliveries of rocket engines to the United States in response to a new wave of Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, state space corporation Roscosmos said Thursday.

"Such deliveries have been quite active since the mid-1990s, including the RD-180 engine that powered the Atlas-V rocket," Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told a Russian TV program.

He asked the United States to "fly on their brooms."

In addition, Rogozin said that Roscosmos will not cooperate with Germany on joint experiments on the Russian segment of the International Space Station and will conduct them independently.