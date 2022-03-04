Int'l arrivals in Philippines up 40 pct since borders reopening

LINE

The Philippines has recorded an increase of over 40 percent in the number of international travelers after the Southeast Asian country reopened its borders on Feb. 10, the Bureau of Immigration said on Thursday.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 211,899 travelers arrived in February, up from 150,740 in January. "The bureau has been processing international passenger arrivals at the country's ports at a record rate," Morente said.

Carlos Capulong, head of the bureau's port operations, said 154,661 travelers that arrived last month were Filipinos, adding that Americans ranked second with 21,383 in number, followed by Canadians with 4,026, and British nationals with 3,250.

The Philippines closed its borders to foreign tourists since mid-March 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 infections. After almost two years of travel bans and border closure, the Philippines has allowed the entry of fully vaccinated travelers from 157 countries and regions with visa-free arrangements.

Morente and Capulong expressed confidence that more visitors will come to the country, leading to the recovery of the tourism industry from the pandemic.

"I am positive that with our continued adherence to health protocols, we are slowly on the road to recovery," Morente said.

