LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China capable of forestalling systemic financial risks: central bank

1
2022-03-04 00:33:27Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China has the confidence, conditions, and capability to ensure no systemic financial risks arise due to consistent efforts to prevent and resolve these risks, said the central bank Thursday.

Risks accumulated over a long period in the country's financial system have been effectively dealt with, and financial risks are generally manageable, said a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China.

Financial institutions of the banking industry have maintained stability as the sector's assets account for more than 90 percent of the financial industry.

According to the rating results by the bank in the fourth quarter of 2021, 4,082 of the 4,398 rated financial institutions fell within the safe boundary, and their assets accounted for 98.96 percent of the banking industry's total.

Notably, 24 large-scale banks that boast nearly 70 percent of assets in the sector have reported favorable ratings, playing a significant role in stabilizing the country's financial system.

The number of high-risk banks is expected to decline to less than 200 at the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), while the figure fell for six consecutive quarters from a peak of 649 in the third quarter of 2019 to 316, the central bank said.

China will further improve its regulatory framework of monetary and macro-prudential policies as part of efforts to step up counter-cyclical adjustments and curb risk contagion.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]