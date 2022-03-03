LINE

Dalian Port launches Australia route

(ECNS) -- North China Australia Express (C3A), the first direct express from Dalian Port to Australia, was opened on Wednesday.

The new route will shorten the voyage from 35-45 days before to 20 days at the minimum, cutting transit costs.

Dalian Port is an important distribution base for imported fruits in northern China.

With the new route, goods in northeastern China can be exported directly to key Australian ports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and even to New Zealand or other surrounding countries.

