Chinese, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation at request with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday.

Iran has been firmly committed to promoting the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership, said Abdollahian, adding that the two sides should further consolidate political mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation and implement the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.

Iran stands ready to work closely with the Chinese side and fully supports China in hosting a successful third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Abdollahian said.

For his part, Wang said China is willing to work with Iran to promote pragmatic cooperation in various sectors and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

China will host the third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries when the time is appropriate, so as to give full play to the strengths of Afghanistan's neighbors, highlight their characteristics and play a positive role in Afghanistan's enduring peace and stability, Wang said.

Abdollahian briefed on the latest progress of the resumption of negotiations on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue, noting that relevant parties have reached consensuses on most issues, saying that Iran has made active efforts to this end and hopes that all parties will attach great importance to and address Iran's legitimate concerns.

Iran appreciates the constructive role China has played in the Iranian nuclear issue, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with China to jointly achieve results in the negotiations, Abdollahian said.

Noting that Iran's nuclear talks have reached their final hurdle, Wang said all parties should attach great importance to the settlement of the remaining issues, show flexibility to each other, seek reasonable solutions, make political decisions and bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion.

China will continue to uphold justice and firmly advance the political and diplomatic settlement process of the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese foreign minister noted.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.