China refutes Blinken's groundless accusations concerning Xinjiang

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday refuted U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's groundless accusations concerning Xinjiang, noting that all rumors will crumble before the facts.

Blinken reportedly said in a video message on Tuesday that China "continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang."

When asked to comment on Blinken's remarks, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing that the move from U.S. politicians to discredit China by spreading lies will only damage their reputation and expose their sinister intentions to the world.

Wang said that in its history, the U.S. has slaughtered Native Americans, whose population nosedived from 5 million in 1492 to 250,000 at the beginning of the 20th century. "What the U.S. has done to the Native Americans is true genocide."

Over the past 60-plus years, the population in China's Xinjiang region increased fourfold, and the Uyghur population has grown from 2.2 million to about 12 million. The accusation of "genocide" in Xinjiang is a flat-out lie. Those who make such accusations are entirely unethical, Wang said.

Some media platforms have revealed specific U.S. measures to create Xinjiang-related propaganda strategies and spread negative information about Xinjiang in an organized manner, Wang said. Measures include encouraging U.S. academic institutions, think tanks and non-governmental organizations to constantly fabricate so-called research reports on Xinjiang and publish related books.

News agencies that are overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) are instructed to produce fake news reports and "propaganda materials" about "genocide" and "forced labor" in Xinjiang in dozens of languages, and promote religious and sensitive topics. Meanwhile, the USAGM coordinates with media networks in U.S. ally nations to reprint and push such products.

In addition to the above-mentioned methods, online U.S. media also chip in technologically by weakening and blocking credible information about Xinjiang released by China while providing technical assistance for anti-China forces to spread false information related to the region. Such efforts are also financially supported by the U.S. government, Wang said.

In the production line for Xinjiang-related lies, the U.S. government directly dominates fabrications and their dissemination by staging the show and marketing what it produces, Wang said. This reality echoes a personal statement from former senior U.S. official Lawrence Wilkerson, who admitted that the United States is attempting to incite action from Uyghurs and destabilize China from within. It fully reveals the true intention of the U.S. -- to undermine China's stability and development by exploiting Xinjiang-related issues.

Lies and rumors will eventually shatter into pieces when confronted by facts and the truth, the spokesperson said.