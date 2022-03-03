China concerned for safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities: Chinese envoy

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun on Wednesday expressed concerns for the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in performing its duties in accordance with its mandate, Wang said at a meeting convened by the IAEA Board of Governors to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Nuclear safety and security are responsibilities of sovereign states," the Chinese envoy said. "The issue of Ukraine's nuclear safety and security should be addressed through existing procedures."

He urged relevant parties to earnestly perform their duties on this issue and called for the IAEA to provide necessary assistance in strict accordance with its mandate.

"Relevant parties should act prudently to avoid unintended nuclear safety and security accidents, and the IAEA should properly handle the issue of nuclear safeguards in Ukraine in consideration of the country's security situation," he added.

He also urged relevant parties to respect the independence and authority of the IAEA and avoid politicizing the agency's affairs.

China will continue to closely monitor the developments in Ukraine and support all efforts conducive to de-escalation and political settlement, Wang said.