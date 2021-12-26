China Enterprise Confederation opposes U.S. trade hegemony over Xinjiang products

China Enterprise Confederation issued a statement on Saturday to firmly oppose the U.S. trade hegemony of unilaterally impeding products made in Xinjiang from entering the international supply chain.

The U.S. side has recently signed the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, which bans imports of textile-related products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The move has severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the statement said, adding that it also severely damages the rights to subsistence and development of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

The move will also disrupt the stability of global supply and industrial chains and undermine interests of related enterprises, which is not conducive to global economic recovery amid the pandemic, the statement added.

The confederation said it completely approves of Chinese government's related stance and supports any necessary countermeasures.

Chinese enterprises, including those in Xinjiang, can certainly cope with the disturbance and the malicious provocation, and achieve sustainable sound development, according to the statement.