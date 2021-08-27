China to continue to support Ethiopian efforts to achieve peace: envoy to UN

China has pledged to continue supporting the Ethiopian people's efforts towards achieving peace and stability, the Chinese envoy to the United Nations said Thursday.

"China firmly supports Ethiopia's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and unity, and will continue to support Ethiopian people in achieving national peace, stability, development and prosperity," Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told a Security Council briefing on the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

As the situation in Ethiopia "is facing many challenges" and humanitarian needs increase due to rising conflict, Dai called on parties in Ethiopia to hold dialogue and the international community to provide assistance.

"We hope all parties in Ethiopia will resolve conflicts and differences through political dialogue, ease tensions and avoid further escalation of conflict," and expand humanitarian access and ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian goods to its people, he said.

"International humanitarian agencies, while carrying out their work, should uphold the UN guiding principles on humanitarian assistance and respect the sovereignty of Ethiopia," he added, noting that China has provided emergency food assistance to the Tigray region.

China opposes interference by external forces in Ethiopia's internal affairs in the name of human rights and humanitarian matters, and supports the African Union (AU) and regional countries to "resolve African issues in the African way," he said.

"We hope the UN and AU will strengthen their collaboration and jointly play a constructive role in promoting reconciliation among all Ethiopian parties through dialogue," said Dai.

"The unilateral sanctions imposed by individual country on Ethiopia are inconsistent with international law and the basic norms of international relations. Instead of resolving conflicts, they will only interfere with the political settlement," said the envoy.