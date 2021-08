(ECNS)--The scenic spot of Dagu Holy-glacier in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province embraced its first snow after the Beginning of Autumn (a solar term starts from August 7th this year) on Wednesday.

The spot is locates in Heishui county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan province.

The highest peak in the scenic spot stands 4,860 meters above sea level.

Eleven glaciers cover a total of 1.46 square kilometers.