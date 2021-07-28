China slams U.S. politicization of COVID-19 origins

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the online opinion poll conducted by the CGTN Think Tank reflected the global public's dissatisfaction with the United States' politicization of the COVID-19 origin-tracing issue, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press conference.

Politicizing the traceability of the COVID-19 origins is the U.S. strategy to contain China's development and to discredit and suppress other countries for political purposes, which has seriously undermined the spirit of science and the global response to the pandemic, said Zhao.