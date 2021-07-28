LINE

U.S. anti-China campaign detrimental to global COVID-19 cooperation, says Armenian scholar

2021-07-28

The U.S. disinformation campaign against China, which uses COVID-19 out of geopolitical interests, has hampered global joint efforts against the pandemic and threatened to shatter millions of lives, said Benyamin Poghosyan, head of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies in Armenia.

The United States, who is deeply concerned by China's rise and wishes to curb the country's development by all means possible, has been trying to mobilize its allies in the smear campaign, Poghosyan said.

