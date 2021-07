Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday it's "disappointing" vaccines have become "political," as his state deals with a COVID-19 surge.

Hutchinson was speaking to Greta Van Susteren on her show "Full Court Press" when the host asked him about the state's low vaccination rate.

"That's a big challenge for us," Hutchinson said, noting that there is lots of vaccine resistance. "It is disappointing that there's a political part to this," he added.