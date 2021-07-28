LINE

Biden said to Trump: Your promises, predictions, wishful thinking pulled out of thin air

Joe Biden said in 2020 that Donald Trump's promises and predictions and wishful thinking pulled out of a thin air were not only doing the country no good, making them lose even more faith in their government. 

"Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president, fueled by adversary relationship with the truth that he continues to have. Our government's ability to respond effectively has been undermined by hollowing out our agencies and disparagement of science. And our ability to drive a global response is dramatically, dramatically undercut by the damage Trump has done to our credibility and our relationships around the world," Biden added.

