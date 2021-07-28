China urges Afghan Taliban to fight against ETIM terrorists

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged the Afghan Taliban to make a clean break with all terrorist organizations, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and resolutely fight against them.

Wang made the remark during a meeting with Taliban's political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The United Nations Security Council has designated ETIM as an international terrorist organization. The organization poses direct threats to China's national security and territorial integrity, Wang said. Therefore, it's a joint responsibility of the international community to fight against the ETIM, he added.

Baradar is leading a Taliban delegation to visit China. The group will never allow any force to use Afghanistan's territory to harm China's interests, said Baradar.