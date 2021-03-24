LINE

China criticizes U.S. remarks on its Taiwan region as 'totally wrong'

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. remarks regarding China's Taiwan region, reiterating that Taiwan is a part of China and the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China which is a fact recognized by the international community.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment in response to an article released by the U.S. Department of Defense claiming "Taiwan was never part of China."

