China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 27th session from March 29 to 30 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the two-day standing committee session draft amendments to the Annex I: Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Annex II: Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR and Its Voting Procedures, to the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

In addition to the two drafts, the session will also discuss personnel matters.