Hong Kong business group launches livestreaming program to bring HK products to mainland consumers

The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong has teamed up with multiple partners to launch a livestreaming program on Taobao Global platform in an effort to bring Hong Kong products closer to mainland consumers and help local businesses catch up with the booming e-commerce trend.

The program will officially start on Wednesday with the participation of 20 businesses, including jewelry brand Chow Tai Fook, and more than 100 livestreamers in the first phase, Shi Lop-tak, president of the association, said in a press conference on Monday.

Shi said more small and medium-sized companies will be invited to the program in the second phase starting mid-April and the goal is to attract more than 100 businesses to the program that is expected to last for at least a year.

By embracing e-commerce, Hong Kong businesses may seize the opportunities from the mainland's domestic circulation and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Edward Yau said in a video speech.

Online sales are just burgeoning in Hong Kong but have witnessed tremendous growth in the mainland, Shi said, encouraging Hong Kong producers to boldly adapt to the new business trend.