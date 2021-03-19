Chinese delegation briefing on China-U.S. strategic dialogue

The Chinese side came to Anchorage, Alaska with sincerity for the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the United States at the invitation of the U.S. side, and was ready to conduct the talks in line with the procedure and arrangement agreed upon by both sides in advance, according to an official with the Chinese delegation on Thursday.

However, when delivering opening remarks first, the U.S. side seriously overran the agreed time and provocatively launched groundless attacks and accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies, according to the briefing.

It is not the proper way of hosting guests, nor is it compatible with diplomatic protocol, and the Chinese side solemnly responded, the briefing said.