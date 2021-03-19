LINE

U.S. slammed for being 'condescending' in talks with China

2021-03-19 17:00:26China Daily

The United States should not be "condescending" in its tone when speaking to China as the Chinese people never buy it, senior diplomat Yang Jiechi said.

Mutual respect is always a basis for dealing with China, Yang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday at the bilateral high-level strategic dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska.

History will prove that any attempt to suppress and contain China will backfire in the end, Yang said.

