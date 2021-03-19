China's first 3D-printed concrete bookstore opens to the public in Shanghai

China's first 3D-printed concrete bookstore opened to the public in Shanghai on Friday. Located in Wisdom Bay Innovation Park in Shanghai, it has a floor area of about 30 square meters and can accommodate 15 people inside at a time.

Its construction is composed of three parts - the main part, the outer round wall, the roof and the other part of the outside wall.

The bookstore used fiber concrete to resist compression, He Yuting from Tsinghua University School of Architecture in Beijing, who is responsible for the project, told the Global Times, noting that it is as safe as any traditional concrete construction, based on their experimental data, in terms of structure and earthquake resistance.