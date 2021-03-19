LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first 3D-printed concrete bookstore opens to the public in Shanghai

1
2021-03-19 14:28:09Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's first 3D-printed concrete bookstore opened to the public in Shanghai on Friday. Located in Wisdom Bay Innovation Park in Shanghai, it has a floor area of about 30 square meters and can accommodate 15 people inside at a time.

Its construction is composed of three parts - the main part, the outer round wall, the roof and the other part of the outside wall.

The bookstore used fiber concrete to resist compression, He Yuting from Tsinghua University School of Architecture in Beijing, who is responsible for the project, told the Global Times, noting that it is as safe as any traditional concrete construction, based on their experimental data, in terms of structure and earthquake resistance.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.