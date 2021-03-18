China will not compromise on core interests at Anchorage dialogue: ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai speaks during a joint interview with Chinese media in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States, March 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said here Wednesday that China will not compromise on core interests during the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue between top diplomats of China and the United States.

"I think the minimum and most basic prerequisite for dialogues and communication between any countries is that both sides should have a spirit of equality and mutual respect," Cui told Chinese reporters at a briefing, one day ahead of the dialogue that is scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Anchorage, a city in the U.S. state of Alaska.

"There's no room for China to compromise or make concessions on these core interests," including issues related to China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, Cui said. "That is the position we will make clear in this meeting."

If some people believe that China will compromise or give in under the pressure of some unilateral demands just for the sake of the so-called "fruits" from the dialogue, they should give up, said Cui.

Cui also said that China does not expect one dialogue to resolve all the issues between the two sides, adding that it does not have "overly high expectations or illusions" about the upcoming high-level dialogue with the United States.

The veteran diplomat said he hoped that the dialogue can set in motion a process of frank, constructive, rational conversation and communication between the two sides.

"If we can do that, I think this dialogue will be a success," Cui said. "I hope that both sides come here with sincerity and leave with a better mutual understanding."

At the invitation of the U.S. side, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the upcoming high-level dialogue.

Cui's remarks also came as the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden repeatedly said that the United States will work with allies to engage China "from a position of strength."

"It is not necessarily useful for the United States to make some noise or build a campaign with other countries before meeting with China," Cui said. "If you have any issues to discuss with the Chinese side, feel free to talk straightforwardly."

Cui noted that most countries, including some U.S. allies in Asia, actually have some doubts and concerns about U.S. policies.

"Can the United States truly act as a responsible stakeholder in global affairs? Is the United States truly ready to return to multilateral cooperation and contribute to it as it should? Is the United States truly prepared to show due respect for the interests of other countries and to listen to the voices of other countries?" the ambassador asked.

These concerns are in the hearts of most countries in the world, including U.S. allies, but some countries just do not speak up openly, Cui said. "I hope that the United States could understand everyone's concerns."