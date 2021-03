(ECNS) -- As the Tomb-sweeping Day is approaching, Tongji University canteen has made 10 flavors of creative Qingtuan, a green rice ball that's stuffed and steamed.



Some Qingtuan taste sweet, such as those stuffed with avocado, or with cheese and purple sweet potato, while others are salty, including those stuffed with meat and shrimp, or with curry beef.



The canteen chefs hope to bring the home-made taste to students and teachers.