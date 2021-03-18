Traditional Miao outfit worn only twice in local women's lives

(ECNS) -- Women of the Miao ethnic group in Goujie Yi and Miao Autonomous County, Yunnan Province, dress up and enjoy the spring outing.



Miao costumes with rich ethnic culture and long history become a beautiful scenery.



"Five-color" clothes, the oldest traditional Miao costumes, are well protected and inherited here.



Women's clothing is ranked as splendid attire, second-class costumes, and casual wear. Among them, the splendid attire consists of 18 pieces.



It takes about three to five years to embroider the clothes, which are only used as a wedding dress and a shroud.