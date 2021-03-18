China-Comoros relationship a model for cooperation between countries of different sizes: FM

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, addresses a press conference on March 17, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China-Comoros relationship has become a model for equal treatment, solidarity and cooperation between countries of different sizes, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday.

Zhao's remarks were in response to a question at the regular press conference about China sending medical team, anti-epidemic medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines to Comoros.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly half-a-century ago, we've both remained true to our original commitment to sincerity, friendship and mutual assistance amid the evolving international landscape," said the spokesperson at a regular conference.

Comoros is facing a worsening COVID-19 situation. China, as a good friend, cares about Comoros and has worked to help ease its urgent difficulties. Besides close cooperation under the China-Africa pair-up hospitals mechanism, China has also sent a medical team from Guangxi to Comoros. They will in the capital Moroni with vaccines and medical supplies, said Zhao.

The spokesperson said this is another concrete step China has taken to make vaccines a global public good and one more vivid illustration of China's principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith toward Africa.

"In the joint fight against the virus, what China provides to Comoros and other African countries is not only vaccines and supplies, but also more importantly Chinese people's friendship. We will continue to work with African countries including through vaccine cooperation, so as to defeat the virus together, advance post-pandemic common development and deliver benefits to the two peoples," Zhao added.