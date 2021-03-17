China-U.S. technology cooperation serves interests of both sides: FM

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, addresses a press conference on March 16, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The United States has long benefited enormously from the open global cooperation in science and technology and scientific exchange and cooperation between China and the United States serves the interests of both countries and peoples, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday.

Zhao's remarks came in response to a survey among U.S. tech employees conducted by U.S. media Protocol which focuses on technology.

The previous U.S. administration, in a bid to retain its monopoly in the scientific field, chose to politicize scientific matters, over-stretch the concept of national security and abuse state power, erecting walls, decoupling and cutting supplies in a bid to retain its monopoly in the scientific field, Zhao said at the regular press conference.

"Such moves ran counter to the trend of the times and the market economy rules, hurt others and itself, and could only lead to self-isolation and backwardness," Zhao said.

Global cooperation in science and technology is the common aspiration and the overriding trend, the spokesperson added.

"The new administration should stop unjustifiable suppression and restrictions targeting Chinese tech companies, provide an enabling environment for China-U.S. exchange and cooperation in this field and jointly contribute to global scientific development," Zhao urged.