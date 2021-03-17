Spokesperson: UN chief hopes for positive outcome of China-U.S. high-level meeting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes for a positive outcome of the high-level meeting between the United States and China in Alaska, said his spokesman on Tuesday.

Asked about the secretary-general's hopes for the meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, "We hope for a positive outcome. We hope that China and the United States can find ways to collaborate on critical issues, notably on climate change, on rebuilding the post-COVID world."

"We fully understand that there are tensions and outstanding issues between the two, but they should also both find ways to cooperate on the biggest global challenges that are before us," he added.