High-tech machines help rice spring plowing in Guangxi

2021-03-17

(ECNS) -- Forty-three sets of advanced machinery, including unmanned plant protection machines and seeding drones, were used in rice planting in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

Agricultural departments in Guangxi purchased corresponding mechanical products according to the local terrain, meteorological and other conditions.

According to experts, by the end of 2020, the comprehensive mechanization level of rice cultivation and harvest in Guangxi reached 81.24 percent, ranking at the forefront of China's western region.

