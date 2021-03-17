LINE

More than 30 wild camels spotted frolicking in groups in Gansu

(ECNS) -- More than 30 wild camels were spotted running in groups in Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve in Gansu Province.

It's the largest population photographed in the area in recent years.

Known as the "birth room" of wild camels, the nature reserve is one of the important habitats for wild camels in China, with the population of wild camels increasing steadily.

The wild camel is listed in the IUCN Red Book as a class I endangered species.

China has listed it as a class I protected animal.

There are less than 1,000 wild camels in the world, making the species even rarer than the giant panda.

