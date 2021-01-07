Twitter says to permanently suspend Trump's account citing policy violations

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account will be locked for 12 hours as he violated the platform's violent threats policies and will be permanently suspended if he continues to do so, the company said Wednesday.

Among Trump's tweets Twitter deleted was a video addressed to his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. In the video, the outgoing president said that he "loved" them, and called them "very special."

"Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter Safety said in a statement.