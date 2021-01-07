LINE

Central gov't office for safeguarding national security in HKSAR firmly supports HK police in arrest operation

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday voiced strong support for Hong Kong police in arresting Benny Tai and others.

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people on Wednesday on suspicion of committing crimes including subversion under the national security law in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR pointed out that anyone who violates the national security law in Hong Kong must be punished by law.

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR firmly supports Hong Kong police in performing their duties and cracking down on any act that endangers national security in accordance with the law, the spokesperson added.

